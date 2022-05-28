Citigroup Inc. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

