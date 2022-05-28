Citigroup Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Altice USA stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.22. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

