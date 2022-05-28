Citigroup Inc. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Hillenbrand worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,939,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $20,743,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 71.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $41.68 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

