Citigroup Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 549.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 139,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 212.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 172,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,872,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.58 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.