Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of RadNet worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in RadNet by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.72.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

