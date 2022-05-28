Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Revolution Medicines worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $995,947.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 572,079 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,981. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

