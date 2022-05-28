Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,129 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 326,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $549.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

