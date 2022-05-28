Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,697 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.19% of Granite Construction worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 36.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Granite Construction by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 180.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 77,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $547.59 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Construction (Get Rating)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.