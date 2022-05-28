Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Digital worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after buying an additional 509,917 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 333,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 282,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 625,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 135,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.65. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

