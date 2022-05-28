Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,669. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

