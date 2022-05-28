Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 415,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.25% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after buying an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 653,387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,055,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $630.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.43.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

