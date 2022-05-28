Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,159,000 after buying an additional 73,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 889,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 541,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after buying an additional 117,853 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Renewable Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.