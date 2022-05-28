Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,236 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

RNR opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.52%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

