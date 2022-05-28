Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bandwidth worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bandwidth by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

