Citigroup Inc. Sells 438 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $240.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.47. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

