Citigroup Inc. Sells 521 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.52. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

