Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,543 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 68,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

