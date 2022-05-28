Citigroup Inc. Takes $3.51 Million Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCNU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

