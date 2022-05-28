Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Boot Barn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.79 and a one year high of $134.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

