City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of City worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of City by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of City by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

