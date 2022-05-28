Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

