Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

COIN opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,087 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

