Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 960,394 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 960,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,389,000.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,137,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,429,974.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 450,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 987,859 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,524,394.22.

On Monday, May 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,083,347 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $2,362,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,784,000. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

