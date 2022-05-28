Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $17,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,888 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $170.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

