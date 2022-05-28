Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) PT Lowered to $57.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

CMCO stock opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $959.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

