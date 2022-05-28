Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $91.60 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

