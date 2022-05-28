CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CommScope were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COMM opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In other news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,200 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

