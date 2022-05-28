Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 212.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 128,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,385,000 after purchasing an additional 147,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 155.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 119,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

NYSE SBS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $907.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBS. Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.