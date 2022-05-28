Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 168.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,063.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at $301,326.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032 and have sold 25,000 shares valued at $4,155,200. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

