Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Buys $528,000.00 in Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 885,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00.

CUE stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 52.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

