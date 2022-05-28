Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $10,361,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR opened at $125.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.