DA Davidson Increases Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $125.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE DY opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.32. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

