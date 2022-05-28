DA Davidson Increases Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target to $30.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,192,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 389,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

