Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $88.73

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $88.73, but opened at $84.86. Datadog shares last traded at $84.86, with a volume of 39,010 shares trading hands.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,860 shares of company stock worth $32,581,703. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 50.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 171.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,880,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

