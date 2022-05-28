DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. CWM LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. DCP Midstream, LP has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

DCP Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.