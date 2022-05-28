Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.48. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

