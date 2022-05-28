DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $38,324,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

