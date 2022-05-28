DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

