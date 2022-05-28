DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $75.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88.
In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,983 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,043 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
