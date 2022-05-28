DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $110.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.68 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.
DKS opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
