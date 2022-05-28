DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Lowered to $110.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

DKS opened at $84.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

