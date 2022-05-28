DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $45.72

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.72, but opened at $44.02. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 26,660 shares trading hands.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

