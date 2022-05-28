Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,159 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of LendingTree worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 19.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in LendingTree by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.60. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $228.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

