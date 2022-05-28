Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 64,200 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of IMAX worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in IMAX by 95.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 7.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IMAX by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

