Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Ranpak worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ranpak by 59.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 490,160 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Ranpak by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 554,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ranpak by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PACK shares. TheStreet lowered Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:PACK opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

