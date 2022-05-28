Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,622 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.75% of Clarus worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $824.51 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

