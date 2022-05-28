Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,604 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Qiagen worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.39 on Friday. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.