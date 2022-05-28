Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.98% of Joint worth $18,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Joint by 193.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Joint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Joint by 96.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Joint by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

