Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of IVERIC bio worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 81,242 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $11,468,000.

Shares of ISEE opened at $11.00 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

