Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,789,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Ecovyst worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,913,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,823,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ECVT. BWS Financial began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Feehan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 361,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Profile (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.