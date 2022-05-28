Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DT opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.08.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $145,022.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

