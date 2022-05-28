Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of Forestar Group worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 90,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOR opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Forestar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

